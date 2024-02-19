Kerala: Police File FIR In Abduction Of Two-Year-Old Girl In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The police have registered an FIR

regarding the abduction of a two-year-old child from Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that the child was wearing a black t-shirt with white spots when she went missing. The police have shared a post for those who have any information about the child to contact the number 0471-2743195. Information can also be given in control room number 112.







A two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple from Bihar was allegedly abducted in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Monday. The police stated that Mary, the daughter of Amardweep and Ramina Devi, went missing this morning. The couple lived near the railway station. The police are conducting an extensive investigation into the incident, including the borders. The investigation is progressing under the leadership of senior police officials.



MLA Antony Raju responded to the incident by saying that a vigorous investigation is being carried out with the cooperation of the people. The child has been reported missing from a high-security zone area. The authorities have noted that despite the presence of CCTVs along the road, many cameras are currently non-operational due to ongoing road construction activities.

Other numbers to inform

9497 947107

9497960113

9497 980015

9497996988