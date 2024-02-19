'They Are Fooling Real Farmers...' Sikhs In Punjab Slam Landlords Protesting Near Delhi Borders (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Those pretending to be farmers and protesting are fooling the real farmers..." This is the view being echoed by Sikhs in Punjab in a video that is going viral on social media. In the video, the veracity of which is yet to be ascertained, an elderly person is heard saying that the protest near Delhi borders is led by 'Zamindars' (landlords) who have leased out their lands and are living comfortably.



Slamming those resorting to threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the individual is heard saying that 'a true Sikh would never engage in such actions.

"Why advocate for a separate nation like 'Khalistan' during the farmers' demands? They are simply fooling real farmers," he further said.



On Sunday, farmer leaders made the decision to temporarily suspend the 'Delhi Chalo' march until further notice following the fourth round of discussions with the central government. Despite this pause, they emphasized the urgency of addressing their demands without delay.

The leaders announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march would resume on February 21, with discussions slated to include the government's proposal on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In an effort to resolve the impasse with protesting farmers, the Centre has reportedly proposed guaranteed support prices for pulses, corn, and cotton. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted this move after a week of confrontations with security forces preventing farmers from entering the capital.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated, "We will deliberate on the government's proposal in the next two days... Additionally, the government will address our other demands... If no resolution is reached, we will resume the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21."

Furthermore, farmer leaders revealed that the government had put forth proposals to expedite the meeting of their demands, with oversight from two government committees.

Following the conclusion of the fourth round of talks, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism, stating that they had engaged in a positive and comprehensive dialogue with farmer representatives. The leaders are expected to announce their decision on the government's proposals by February 20.