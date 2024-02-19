The Quiet Whistleblower Film Exposes Alarming International Adoption Realities, Urges For Justice And Accountability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As "The Quiet Whistleblower" documentary continues its mission to uncover whistleblowers' stories, it brings attention to disturbing statistics and legal challenges surrounding international adoptions. Recent revelations underscore the urgent need for transparency, justice, and reform within the adoption process.The head of Missing Children Korea Mr Suh quoted that 70-80% of missing children in Korea are kidnapped and sent overseas for adoption. This stark reality sheds light on the dark underbelly of international adoption, emphasizing the necessity for a thorough investigation and reevaluation of adoption practices.The documentary also explores the mental health challenges faced by adoptees. In a study comparing non-European adoptees with Swedish non adoptees, it was found that intercountry adoptees were 3.6 times more likely than Swedish-born children to die from suicide. "Non-European international adoptees had the highest incidence of suicide with 2.6 / 10,000 person years." Tragically, this mirrors Korea's suicide rate of 24.1 deaths per 100,000 people. Disturbingly, data from Minnesota between 2011 and 2017 reveals 14 suicides from Korean adoptees in Minnesota alone.Adding to the complexity, another study indicates that adoptees with high parental socioeconomic status were 2.2 times more likely to have a disorder compared to non adoptees with similarly high parental socioeconomic status. This means that even when growing up in affluent environments, adoptees had increased chances of having disorders compared to their non-adopted peers.In a deeply troubling revelation, in a study about the human rights conditions conducted by Dr Noh Haeryun in 2022 it has been found that one out of three Korean adoptees experienced abuse, further emphasizing the vulnerability of this community.Compounding these challenges, it has been disclosed that, so far, France has never accepted a case about illegal adoption. "The Quiet Whistleblower" documentary stands at the precipice of what could be the first landmark case of illegal adoption in France. This case has the potential to set a precedent for justice, offering hope to countless individuals who have been impacted by illicit adoption practices."The Quiet Whistleblower" remains committed to not only bringing whistleblowers' stories to light but also addressing the systemic issues within the adoption landscape. By revealing these shocking statistics and legal barriers, the documentary aims to spark crucial conversations about accountability, justice, and the ethical considerations surrounding international adoptions.The GoFundMe campaign, accessible at [] , plays a pivotal role in empowering "The Quiet Whistleblower" to address these pressing topics. Donations will contribute to the production, distribution, and societal impact of this essential documentary."These revelations underscore the urgency of our mission to bring accountability and justice to the adoption process," said the producer of the documentary Kim Yooree. "By uncovering these hidden truths, we hope to spark meaningful change and ensure that individuals affected by illicit practices find the justice they deserve."For more information on the campaign or to make a donation, please visit [] . Follow the project on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Kim Yooree at ....Sources:

