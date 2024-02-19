TIME Hotels To Elevate Hospitality Experience With Grand Opening Of TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites In Makkah Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIME Hotels , a distinguished hospitality company headquartered in the UAE and a leader in hospitality management, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest property in the heart of Makkah. This momentous occasion marks a significant addition to the city's dynamic hospitality landscape, offering a unique fusion of luxury, comfort, and cultural richness.Positioned in close proximity to the Holy Haram, TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites stands as a beacon of sophistication, offering 770 exquisitely designed rooms and suites that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with timeless elegance. Each room is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, ensuring guests enjoy the utmost comfort during their stay.The TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites experience goes beyond the rooms, with a commitment to providing an array of world-class facilities. Guests can embark on a culinary journey at Mountain View Restaurant, where a team of culinary experts crafts a menu inspired by local flavors and international cuisine. For relaxation and wellness, guests can enjoy the PowerZone fitness center or unwind by the pool at Pool Waves Lounge.Designed with business travelers in mind, TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites boasts the Al Safa meeting room, equipped with cutting-edge technology. The hotel's expert event planning team is dedicated to ensuring seamless corporate events, conferences, and social gatherings.Mohamed Awadalla, CEO at TIME Hotels Management, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to add the TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites to the TIME Hotels family. Expanding in Saudi Arabia is one of our targets for the upcoming years, and we are confident that TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites will quickly become a sought-after destination in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the country's booming tourism sector.""TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites is a leading hospitality brand dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences. With a commitment to create lasting memories for its guests. For reservations and more information, please visit TIME Ruba Hotel & Suites or contact ... .

