'A New Era Began On January 22': PM Modi's Message At Kalki Dham Foundation Stone Ceremony (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 19) addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kalki Dham, a Hindu shrine in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh and marked January 22 as the commencement of a new era during the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public and said, "Today, with the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public, the foundation stone of another holy place is being laid.

"I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of Acharyas and Saints. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith," PM Modi said.

Emphasizing the cultural revival and pride in Indian identity, the prime minister paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. He remarked, "Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring. On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the progress of the country in the last decade and said, "In the last 10 years, we have seen a new Bharat. The country is moving ahead on the path of development in the new Bharat."

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, expressed the gathering of thousands of saints in Sambhal from every corner of the country to fulfill the dream of 'Sanatana Dharma' envisioned 18 years ago. Drawing a parallel with the belief of Shabari in Lord Ram, Krishnam expressed his belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come.

The foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple was laid by PM Modi, who also unveiled a model of the temple. The construction is overseen by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, led by Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam.