From Milestone To Emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's Wife Shares Rollercoaster Of Emotions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A whirlwind unfolded between the milestones of 500 and 501 for renowned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, prompting an emotional reflection from his wife, Prithi. Having achieved the remarkable feat of 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, Ashwin initially addressed the media at the post-play conference. However, a family emergency compelled him to take leave from the game, marking a brief hiatus. Returning home to address the situation, Ashwin came back to the cricketing arena on Sunday, securing his 501st Test wicket.

In response to this eventful period, Prithi Ashwin shared her sentiments on Instagram, shedding light on the challenges faced by the family during the intervening 48 hours. The nature of the emergency remains undisclosed, but Prithi acknowledged the emotional toll it took on their lives.

Prithi's post on Instagram encapsulated the rollercoaster of emotions, recounting the journey from chasing the elusive 500th wicket in Hyderabad and Vizag to the unexpected turn of events at 501. She described the period between these two milestones as the 'longest 48 hours' for the family.

Expressing pride in her husband's phenomenal achievement and character, Prithi conveyed her admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, she affirmed her love and support for him, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of pride.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Ashwin's return in a press release, highlighting the brief absence due to the family emergency. The statement assured Ashwin's availability for Day 4 of the ongoing Test match in Rajkot, emphasising his commitment to contributing to the team's success.

To facilitate Ashwin's swift return, the BCCI organised a chartered plane, acknowledging the challenges of constant travel and potential mental fatigue. Despite the adversity, Ashwin showcased his skill and focus on Day 4, seamlessly rejoining the team and making an impact with the ball, underlining his dedication to the game and the team's cause."

Also Read:

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports