Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date REVEALED! Here's What You Can Expect From It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The business has announced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and we now know the exact date and location of the new Ultra model's introduction this year. For some reason, Xiaomi only released the earlier Ultra versions in its own market; however, in 2024, things will be different as the 14 Ultra will also be available in other countries. The Xiaomi and Leica collaboration under the Ultra brand has demonstrated the benefits that a real deal can bring to both parties. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to rival the Pixel, Galaxy Ultra, and Pro Max models in the market as a high-end model.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date:

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on February 22. Meanwhile, the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, Spain, on February 25 will be the first opportunity for the worldwide public to view the new Ultra gadget in addition to the ordinary Xiaomi 14 variants.

Also Read |

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

Here's what you can expect from Xiaomi 14 Ultra:

The flagship chipset of the previous 14 series phones should be borrowed by the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but the cameras will get significant improvements. Expect the brand to provide high-quality finishes and materials in terms of design. Anticipated specifications for the phone include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and the latest HyperOS version installed out of the box. According to recent reports, the 14 Ultra will include a circular camera module with four different types of sensors and Leica's renowned engineering.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to come with a 50MP camera sensor, a 5,000mAh+ battery that may be able to support 50W wireless charging and 90W cable charging, and a 2K AMOLED display.

Now that the device has gone worldwide, the business feels prepared to introduce the Ultra into other countries, ideally including India.

Also Read |

Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund; Here's why