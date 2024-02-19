Is Taylor Swift In Marvel's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the heroic threequel to the Deadpool movie, which will be released in cinemas on July 25. Not only will Ryan Reynolds play Deadpool as Wade Wilson, but Hugh Jackman will reprise his legendary role as Wolverine or Logan. In the middle of this, Marvel hinted at another anticipated cast addition in its recently unveiled film poster on Facebook. Her name is Taylor Swift.

Marvel Australia's post, published on February 16, featured three friendship bracelets in yellow and red, one of which was rainbow-coloured. The red bracelet had the term "Deadpool" about the character's red superhero outfit, and the other bracelet bore the phrase "Wolverine" about Logan's yellow superhero suit. The multi-coloured bracelet had the film's release date and two pink hearts connected to opposite sides of the thread.



“Besties. July 25. Wolverine and Deadpool,” read the caption.

Although there is no apparent hint of Taylor Swift's participation in the film, her admirers, dubbed Swifties, have discovered a particular link between the poster and the singer. Swift is now in Australia for her Eras Tour Concert, having performed three gigs at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds. She will be appearing at Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 23rd. According to rumours, Swifties have been crafting and swapping beaded bracelets while on tour. Swift was also given with a diamond bracelet by her partner, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's connection with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, has fueled speculations. Swift and Lively even attended the Super Bowl LVIII 2024 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The trio's social media interactions also demonstrate their deep camaraderie. There's a chance the Anti-Hero singer has been tapped for a special cameo appearance with Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speculation about Taylor Swift's casting in Deadpool and Wolverine spread like wildfire last year. When Ryan Reynolds announced the casting of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a video, observant fans observed that the video was made in the same house as Swift's short film All Too Well.