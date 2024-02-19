'We Want To Sell More Phones Bhai': Carl Pei Luring Indians Ahead Of Nothing Phone 2A Launch?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nothing has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for its upcoming Phone 2a launch set for March 5 in India. Pei, who is widely popular for being somewhat of a marketing genius in tech circles, simply said that Nothing wants to sell more smartphones, that's why.

However, the main thing that's making social media go crazy is the manner he stated it. The complete text of his reply is, "We want to sell more phones, bhai." The majority of Indians can relate to the word "bhai," which means "brother" in English. Every day, people from all walks of life utilize it to address both known friends and acquaintances and potential strangers they may come across on this trip we call life.

India is undoubtedly a significant market for Nothing. A significant chance. It is one of the few markets where the Phone 2a, a comparatively inexpensive device that aims to bridge the gap between the Phone 1 and Phone 2, will be available. It will serve as the new entry point into the Nothing-verse, drawing a lot of attention for its design and software selections, as well as its aspirations to become the next big thing from Apple.

Nothing Phone 2a will launch on March 5 at an event titled“fresh eyes.”