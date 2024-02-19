5 Signs Your Phone Battery Is Degraded

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As lithium-ion batteries age, their performance gradually declines, leading to various noticeable issues with your phone's battery life and charging capabilities.

As your phone ages, its battery performance inevitably declines. Each charging cycle contributes to this degradation.

Here are some signs indicating a deteriorating battery

Previously, your phone could maintain a charge for an entire day or more. Now, you find yourself searching for a power outlet by midday.

Upon unplugging your phone, you observe a rapid drop in battery level, despite no unusual activity or usage.

Despite leaving your phone plugged in for an extended period, it fails to reach a full charge.

While charging, your phone becomes excessively hot, possibly accompanied by a noticeable physical bulge. In such cases, disconnect the device immediately.