Kerala: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 6 Districts As Temperature Rises In State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As the summer season approaches in the state, temperatures are steadily increasing. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in six districts of the state today and tomorrow. Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur districts are forecast to experience a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts will see a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. The residents are advised to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and cool during this period of elevated temperatures.

Things to keep in mind while stepping out of the home

-Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

-Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty.

-Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, and soda.

-Wear loose, light-colored clothing made of cotton.

-Use footwear and consider using an umbrella or hat outdoors.

-Eat fruits and vegetables, and consider using ORS solution or Sambharam.

-Conduct fire audits and take safety precautions, especially in markets and waste collection areas.

-Be cautious of forest fires, especially if living near forested areas.

-Ensure clean drinking water and adequate ventilation in schools and exam halls.

-Pay special attention to vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

-Take breaks and stay hydrated if working outdoors, especially for construction workers and agricultural laborers.

-Provide access to water and shade for animals and birds.

-Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

-Conserve water and store it during rainy seasons.

-Rest immediately and seek medical help if feeling unwell.

-Follow official warnings from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management Authority.