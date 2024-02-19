PM Modi To Visit Jammu On February 20: Rs 30,500 Crore Allocated For Development Ventures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bid to promote development across various sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Jammu on February 20, 2024. The visit will witness the inauguration, dedication to the nation, and laying of foundation stones for multiple projects collectively worth over Rs 30,500 crore. These projects span crucial sectors such as health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure.

A major focus of PM Modi's agenda is the advancement of education and skilling infrastructure across the nation. Projects worth approximately Rs 13,375 crore will be inaugurated, dedicated, or have their foundation stones laid. This includes permanent campuses for IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, and IIITDM Kancheepuram.

NCW chief to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, engage in talks with WB Governor amidst political tensions

Additionally, 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas and 13 for Navodaya Vidyalayas will be inaugurated, along with laying the foundation stones for five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses and one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus.

PM Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, marking a significant step towards providing comprehensive health services. The state-of-the-art institute, established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, comes with a cost of over Rs 1660 crore.

It boasts 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, and various other facilities. The AIIMS Jammu will offer high-quality patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate various rail and road projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan and the electrification of the Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section will improve connectivity. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section features the usage of Ballast Less Track, ensuring a better riding experience.

The inauguration of road projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Srinagar Ring Road, will strengthen road infrastructure, reduce congestion, and facilitate economic growth.

Farmers protest 2.0: Union ministers propose five-year plan at fourth round of talks

The foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport will be laid by PM Modi. The modern facility, spread over 40,000 sqm, is designed to accommodate about 2000 passengers during peak hours. Environment-friendly and reflective of the local culture, the terminal aims to boost air connectivity, tourism, and trade, contributing to the economic development of the region.