Former England Captains Slam 'Bazball' Approach, Call For Strategic Adaptation In Test Series Against India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan have criticised the 'Bazball' approach of the team in the ongoing Test series against India, emphasizing the need to adapt to the match situation instead of a constant aggressive stance. Following India's dominant win in the third Test, Vaughan highlighted the flaws in England's method, urging a more selective approach to aggression. Both captains, Hussain and Vaughan, stressed the importance of soaking up pressure, referencing the contrasting mature knocks by Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan.

As England faces challenges, the former captains suggest a wake-up call for Ben Stokes and the team to have crucial conversations about improving their batting strategies. The timing of Joe Root's dismissal was questioned, with Hussain advising a more strategic approach, while Cook reflected on the need for England to be better and not underestimate the challenges of Test cricket. Despite the current struggles, Cook and Hussain expressed optimism about England's potential to turn things around in the upcoming games.

"This was the worst defeat under (Ben) Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and one that exposed their method. They cannot take the aggressive at every opportunity, they have to pick their moments," Vaughan wrote in his column for co'.

"Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure," Hussain said on 'Sky Sports'.

"They need to look at the way Jaiswal and Shubman Gill played on day three. They soaked up the pressure for 30 or 40 balls, and then they started to get boundaries.

"That is what Test batting is about. India have scored 875 runs in 228.5 overs. No one can tell me it's been boring watching India bat here," Vaughan said.

"...surely a defeat this heavy has to be a wake-up call for Ben Stokes and his players.

"England make out that everything is positive but they need to be having conversations about how to bat better," Vaughan said.

"The way they played this week has gifted India a victory. I couldn't believe my eyes the way they batted on day three, especially Joe Root's shot," Vaughan said.

Hussain, Vaughan and another former captain Alastair Cook questioned the timing of the shot by Root, given that England were trailing by 221 runs.

"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that. (Ravichandran) Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; (Ravindra) Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest.

"Get Bumrah into his second or third spell, take it deep and then play the shot later in the day," Hussain wrote.

"When he played it to the first ball at Edgbaston, I didn't mind it at all because it was all about how many runs England were going to score that day to set up a game," Cook said on 'Sky Cricket'.

"It sent a real message to everyone in the changing room that England's best player is going to take on Australia. Root will be sitting in his room tonight going, 'I think I got that one wrong'."

"They have to be careful that people around don't think they are smug, or above their station...they are in a bubble. All that matters is their dressing room, and fun. There is a bit more to Test cricket than that.

"This England team are hell bent on doing things their way, and 'saving Test cricket'...But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn't win in New Zealand, they didn't win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India."

