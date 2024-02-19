Vidyut: Proud To Produce A Film Where Women Have Equal Opportunity In Action

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) With his unflinching stunts, it won't be wrong to say that Vidyut Jammwal's films have everything that titillates the action lovers in you. However, in his next, it is not just the action star who will be keeping the audience at the edge of their seat, but his leading ladies. Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, too, will be raising the bar in this genre.

Vidyut, who is gearing up for his next 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which he has bankrolled and starred in, said that he is proud to have produced a film“where women have equal opportunity in action as men.”

“In my movies, whether it was 'Commando 3' or 'Sanak', I have always believed that women have been given an opportunity to perform action stunts in a secure and safe environment,” Vidyut told IANS.

The actor-producer said that Nora and Amy have performed excellently in the film, which is slated to release on February 23.

“I am very proud to produce a film in which we have given an equal screen space to women to perform action as the men have,” he added.

The film, touted as a sports action thriller, has an international feel to it, courtesy eighth international athletes and international choreographers hailing from Spain, South Africa, Italy, Germany, and other places.

Vidyut minced no words when he said that 'Crakk', which has deadly sports such as rollerblading, rock climbing, downhill mountain biking and freestyle skiing among many others, is the“first sports action thriller of this magnitude.”

Talking about what makes the film so big, the actor said:“We got the best from across the world to be a part of the movie. The kind of action and stunts we have done has never been seen in Indian cinema or internationally.”

“I say it with great belief as you must have witnessed it in the trailer and teaser. The action is something that has not been delivered before,” he added.

He then went on to tell the USP of the film, which is directed by Aditya Datt.

“It's a revenge story of a brother fulfilling an unfulfilled dream. The emotion and the action have connected on a great level by our director, which is the USP of our film,” said the star, who was named in the '10 people You Don't Want To Mess With' list alongside Russia's President Vladimir Putin and British Adventurer Bear Grylls in 2020.

