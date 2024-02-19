Elections of EU loom, threaten centrist majority

(MENAFN) Since the advent of direct elections to the European Parliament in 1979, proponents of deeper integration among European Union member states have advocated for granting the Parliament increased powers to bolster the effectiveness of the bloc and enhance democratic accountability. Over the years, a series of reforms culminating in the Lisbon Treaty of 2009 have expanded the Parliament's role in EU policymaking, granting it significant influence across a wide spectrum of EU activities, despite not possessing the broad legislative authority seen in some national democracies.



As the tenth parliamentary elections loom four months ahead, there are emerging concerns that, for the first time, the Parliament may impede rather than facilitate the European Union's ambitions. Against a backdrop of geopolitical challenges including tensions with Russia, China, and the potential resurgence of Donald Trump in the US, the forthcoming EU elections are anticipated to have adverse repercussions on Europe's cohesion, influence, and global standing.



In the 27-member bloc, there is a notable expectation that right-wing extremist parties will secure sufficient seats to alter the balance of power within Parliament—a development not witnessed since the establishment of the European Union through the Treaty of Rome. Traditionally, the Parliament has been dominated by centrist, liberal, and center-left parties, enabling the adoption of integrationist policies that often exceeded the preferences of many national governments.



However, projections indicate that the centrist majority is poised to diminish following the June elections. It is anticipated that hard-right parties may secure first place in up to nine countries and secure second or third place in an additional nine countries. Consequently, the hard-right bloc is positioned to obstruct or reshape policies in critical areas central to the future trajectory of Europe and the sense of union among member states.



The forthcoming elections represent a pivotal moment for Europeans as they grapple with the responsibilities and challenges facing their continent. The evolving dynamics within the European Parliament underscore the shifting political landscape and the potential ramifications for the EU's trajectory amidst growing influence from right-wing factions.

