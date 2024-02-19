Samyang Holdings, At The International Master Course On Aging Science (IMCAS), Hosts A Symposium On Lifting Thread Croquis.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Sharing the effects and safety of facial and neck fat redistribution using the Croquis double lifting technique.

- Obtained 2019 European Medical Device Directive (CE MDD) certification...Exported to 29 countries worldwide.

- CEO Lee Young-jun pledges to expand global market presence with products focusing on high-polymer substance research and development.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Holdings BioPharm Group (CEO Lee Young-jun) announced that it had conducted a symposium on the unique features and procedural techniques of the lifting thread "Croquis" at the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) 2024, the world's largest international aesthetic and plastic surgery congress held in Paris, France.



At this symposium, Dr. Lee Won, President of the Association of Minimal Invasive Plastic Surgery (MIPS) of the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, and Dr. Clara Santos, a dermatologist from Brazil, made presentations on the topic

"Croquis Master Class: Procedural Techniques for Fat Redistribution Using Double Lifting," sharing procedural cases.

According to the presentations, the effectiveness of fat redistribution varied depending on the type and combination of threads and the patient's skin condition. The presenters introduced various procedural cases, sharing optimal Croquis combinations suitable for the treatment area and the patient's condition, and emphasized the safety of Croquis through patient outcomes.

Croquis is composed mainly of the biocompatible high-polymer substance polydioxanone (PDO). Developed by Samyang Holdings, a leader in the field of biodegradable sutures, the product obtained the 2019 European Medical Devices Directive (MDD) certification. Currently, it is exported to 29 countries worldwide, including Europe and Latin America, and is in the process of obtaining sales approval in the United States.

At this congress, Samyang Holdings also showcased its self-developed high-polymer filler, "Lafullen." Lafullen, composed mainly of the medical-grade biodegradable polymer polycaprolactone (PCL).

Lafullen obtained approval from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021, and research demonstrating long-term effects was published in science citation index (SCI) journals.

CEO Lee Young-jun of Samyang Holdings BioPharm Group stated, "There has been significant interest and inquiries regarding Croquis and Lafullen, products developed by Samyang Group by concentrating its long-standing research and development capabilities in polymer materials," adding, "We plan to accelerate our efforts to contribute to the expansion of the rapidly growing global aesthetic plastic surgery market based on their excellent effects and safety."

