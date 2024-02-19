Japan drops to 4th position amid recession, while India sets sights on 3rd position

(MENAFN) The global economic landscape is witnessing notable shifts as Japan, once the third-largest economy, unexpectedly slipped into recession by the end of last year. This development saw Germany overtaking Japan to claim the third spot, while India, currently ranked fifth, is poised to ascend to third place later this decade, propelled by its burgeoning economy.



Both Japan and Germany heavily rely on exports, yet Japan faces more formidable challenges exacerbated by severe labor shortages and population decline. Recent Japanese government data revealed that the country's economy entered a recession in the final quarter of the previous year, contracting by 0.1 percent of GDP compared to the preceding quarter. This downturn led to Japan conceding its third-place position in the global GDP rankings to Germany.



By the close of the last quarter of the year, Japan's gross domestic product stood at USD4.21 trillion, while Germany's reached USD4.46 trillion, according to official figures. Analysts had initially anticipated a modest growth of 0.2 percent for Japan in the last quarter, following a sharper contraction of 0.8 percent in the third quarter. However, final data revealed a contraction of 0.1 percent, slightly better than the preliminary estimate of 0.7 percent.



Of significance is the technical definition of a recession, which occurs when an economy contracts for two consecutive quarters. Japan's recent economic performance aligns with this criterion, marking a concerning trend for policymakers and economists alike.



On an annual basis, Japan's economy experienced a contraction, underscoring the challenges it faces in navigating its way out of recessionary pressures amidst structural impediments and global economic uncertainties. As India continues its ascent, the dynamics of the world economy are poised for further transformation, reshaping the hierarchy of economic powerhouses in the years to come.

