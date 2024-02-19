Dollar maintains stability amid ongoing price concerns

(MENAFN) The dollar demonstrated a sense of stability on Monday following recent data revealing persistent inflation challenges in the United States. This uncertainty has raised questions about the timing of potential monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank. Amid this backdrop, the yen maintained a weakened position, teetering close to the psychological threshold of 150 to the dollar.



With US markets observing closure for the Presidents' Day holiday, trading activities were anticipated to remain subdued throughout the day. The yen's value has lingered around the critical 150 level in recent days, prompting official statements regarding the currency's movements. Market participants remained vigilant for any potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilize the yen.



Throughout the day, the yen experienced a marginal uptick of 0.20 percent, reaching 149.94 against the dollar. However, it still reflects a year-to-date decline of approximately six percent. Meanwhile, against the euro, the yen hovered near its lowest levels in three months, settling at 161.925.



The dollar index, a gauge of the dollar's performance against six major currencies, commenced the week with minimal fluctuations at 104.20 following five consecutive weeks of gains. Year-to-date, the index has surged by three percent, fueled by traders adjusting their expectations regarding future interest rate cuts.



Recent data indicating higher-than-anticipated producer and consumer prices in the US during January contributed to the prevailing uncertainty. The apparent resilience in inflation figures has heightened the likelihood of the Federal Reserve postponing interest rate reductions. As a result, market sentiments continue to be shaped by evolving economic indicators and central bank policies.

