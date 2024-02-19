“Maestro,”“Saltburn,”“Barbie,”“The Idol” Motion Picture Winners At The 11TH Annual MUAHS Guild Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild announced winners at the Annual MUAHS Awards in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced the winners of its 11th Annual MUAHS Awards, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala, presented by Ardell® and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, was held on Sunday night, February 18, 2024, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton. It was also live-streamed to an audience of millions worldwide. EPK With Photos/Videos: CLICK HERE

The Red Carpet & Awards Show live stream is Available on YouTube and Vimeo

Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include“Maestro,”“Saltburn,”“Barbie,” and“The Idol.” Television Series winners include“The Crown,”“The Last of Us,”“The Morning Show,”“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and“Dancing with the Stars.”

Winners in the Daytime Television category awards went to“The Young and the Restless” and“The Boulet Brothers Dragula.” Children/Teen Program honors went to“American Born Chinese” and“The Santa Clauses.” The theatrical award was bestowed upon“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to“American Horror Stories: Delicate” Promo.

The MUAHS Awards occurred before a sold-out audience of more than 850, including guild members, industry executives, and thepress. Actress Melissa Peterman charmed as host of the lively event. TV personality and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) hosted the red pre-show. Julie Socash, Local 706 President, presided over the awards ceremony.

Diane Nyad, the celebrated long-distance swimmer and subject of“Nyad,” presented the Distinguished Artisan Award to legendary actress Annette Bening, whose most recent Academy Award nomination is for her starring role in "Nyad.” As a Tony® Award and five-time Academy Award® nominee, Bening was feted for her consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists. Unfortunately, Bening came down with Covid and Diane Nyad accepted the award on her behalf.

The esteemed Vanguard Award was bestowed upon Michael Westmore, an Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on“Rocky,”“Star Trek,”“Mask” and“Raging Bull.” Westmore's career spans over five decades and has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Presenting the award were“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” stars Terry Farrell and Armin Shimerman. Both also producing a documentary on Michael Westmore called "Makeup Man." A highlight was when Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky VI,”“Rocky Balboa”) appeared as a surprise to Westmore.

Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on“Driving Miss Daisy,”“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and“Hocus Pocus 2,” received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Tony- and Emmy-winning actor Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), who collaborated with Haney on“Primetime Glick” as Jiminy Glick and on numerous Broadway productions.

Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on“Star Trek: Nemesis,”“Blade” and“Good Times,” was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Emmy- and Grammy-winning veteran“Star Trek” actor LeVar Burton, (“Star Trek: Nemesis”) and Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”), a fellow Norman Lear comedy trailblazer.

Additional presenters included John Brotherton (“Fuller House”), Rachael Harris (“The Hangover,”“Suits”), Jenna Johnson (“Dancing with the Stars”), Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”), Mayan Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”), Lacretta (“Second Act”), Nyambi Nyambi (“Mike & Molly”), Tom Payne (“Walking Dead,”), Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show,”), Andrea Savage (“I'm Sorry”), and Helena-Alexis Seymour (“Chronicles of Jessica Wu”), among others.

Another highlight of the evening was a moving“In Memoriam” segment performed by long-time Local 706

member Angie Wells. Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

THE WINNERS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1 Contemporary Make-Up

“Saltburn”

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

2 Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Maestro”

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

3. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Maestro”

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Saltburn”

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Barbie”

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

6. Best Contemporary Make-Up

“The Idol”

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“The Crown”

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman

8. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Last of Us”

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Morning Show”

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Dancing with the Stars”

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

13. Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

16. Best Make-Up

“The Boulet Brothers' Dragula”

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

17. Best Hair Styling

“The Young and the Restless”

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

18. Best Make-Up

“ American Born Chinese”

Jorjee Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

19. Best Hair Styling

“The Santa Clauses”

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

20. Best Make-Up

“American Horror Stories: Delicate” Promo

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

21. Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Delicate” Promos

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli, Genyii Scott

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

22. Best Make-Up

“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

23. Best Hair Styling

“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Liz Printz, Thomas Augustin

