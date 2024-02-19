Brazilian President Accuses Israel Of Palestinian Genocide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a striking accusation against Israel during a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, amidst his African tour, which also included Egypt.



He accused their actions in the Gaza Strip of "genocide" against Palestinian civilians and likened these acts to the Holocaust.



Lula da Silva highlighted this is not a battle between armies. Instead, it's an act against civilians by Israeli forces.



He criticized rich countries for stopping their aid to Palestinian refugees.



This decision followed claims linking some to Hamas, which controls Gaza. Lula da Silva questioned these nations' commitment to humanitarian aid.







Brazil recently joined South Africa in suing Israel for these acts at the International Court of Justice ICJ .



Lula da Silva also visited Egypt for an Arab League meeting and Ethiopia for the African Union Summit.

Background

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva often expresses bold and divisive opinions on various topics, frequently accusing political foes and countries of serious wrongdoings.



He uses such accusations to contrast his policies with those of opponents, focusing on social, environmental, and health concerns and emphasizing his views on human rights and Brazil's global role.



Critics argue Lula's accusations are exaggerated and politicized, while supporters view them as crucial calls to justice.



These divergent views reflect the polarized reception of his rhetoric, affecting perceptions of his credibility.



Ultimately, Lula's strategy of making serious accusations, including claims of genocide, is part of his broader effort to highlight issues and rally support.



Brazil is boosting its diplomatic efforts in Africa, a key focus of President Lula's international strategy.









The country aims to strengthen ties in Africa, focusing on infrastructure and energy, through Lula's recent tours and business meetings.









The move seeks to recover Brazil's influence and investment in Africa, countering past neglect and competition from China and India.

