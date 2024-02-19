Qatar reaches high consumer price index, growth in foreign reserves

(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Qatar experienced a year-on-year increase of 2.99 percent in January, marking a notable uptick from the 1.65 percent rate observed in December of the previous year. The inflationary trends witnessed during the month were influenced by a variety of factors, including fluctuations in the prices of different goods and services.



The CPI data revealed a mixed picture, with certain groups experiencing price hikes while others saw declines. Notably, prices within the restaurant and hotel category surged by 3.63 percent, contributing to the overall inflationary pressure. Conversely, the transportation and food and beverage groups witnessed declines, balancing out the inflationary impact to some extent.



Further analysis of the CPI breakdown highlights the divergence in price movements across various sectors. Six groups saw price decreases, with particularly significant declines observed in communication prices, which plummeted by 11.9 percent, along with notable reductions in entertainment and culture prices, which fell by 8.80 percent. Additionally, one group remained unchanged in terms of pricing.



In parallel to these economic indicators, Qatar's foreign reserves experienced growth in January, reaching approximately USD68 billion according to official data. This uptick in reserves underscores the country's financial stability and resilience in the face of evolving economic conditions. Overall, the combination of inflationary trends and robust foreign reserves signals Qatar's ongoing efforts to manage its economic landscape effectively while navigating global market dynamics.

