Denmark commits to transfer all of its artillery to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen announced Denmark's commitment to transfer all of its artillery to Ukraine, as reported by local media on Sunday.



Frederiksen emphasized the importance of European unity in supporting Kyiv and called upon European nations to donate their current stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems to Ukraine.



"They are asking us for ammunition now, artillery now," and "from the Danish side, we decided to donate our entire artillery," she stated.



Frederiksen criticized European leaders who, in her opinion, use issues with arms production as an excuse for not supplying weapons to Ukraine. She pointed out the contradiction in their stance, urging them to increase production while simultaneously hesitating to provide support to Ukraine.



“This is not only a question about production because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defenses that we don’t have to use ourselves at the moment that we should deliver to Ukraine,” she also declared.



Her announcement coincided with Ukraine's ongoing challenges, including significant shortages of personnel and ammunition on the front lines, and amidst Russian advances in the eastern regions of the country.



In spite of Kyiv's persistent appeals for increased weaponry, the European Union has indicated limitations. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, stated after an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels on January 31 that only half of the promised one million artillery pieces would be supplied by March. The remainder of the initially targeted delivery is expected by the end of the year.

