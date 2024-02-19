(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mainframe Market Size

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Mainframe Market Size Reach USD 5.6 Billion Globally by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global mainframe market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the global mainframe market is driven by rise in demand of high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, increase in large data sets, and growth in adoption of mainframe as a service. On-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market during the forecast period.

The mainframe market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. By end user, it is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce, travel and transportation, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the Z Systems segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mainframe market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its exceptional benefits such as lower costs, 99.999% availability, enhanced security, and higher performance. The IBM Z mainframes consist of proprietary ASIC on-chip hardware dedicated for cryptographic processes, and keeps data always encrypted during its processing. However, the GS Series segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the reduction of deployment, operating through server and storage consolidation into datacenters with the rise in challenges in business environment.

Based on the end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, owing to enormous amounts of data, including information about market activity, consumer transactions, and regulatory requirements. These data-intensive workloads are well suited for mainframes, which offer high-speed processing, scalability, and reliable storage capabilities. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to upsurge among online retailers for different tasks such as handling enormous volumes of transactions.

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the mainframe market revenue, owing to high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes to face numerous challenges associated with such extreme complex and dynamic environment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing finance industry supported by rising mobile and credit card transactions in China and India are the major factors that fuel the growth of the mainframe market.

The market players operating in the mainframe industry are International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Atos SE, Dell Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, BMC Software, Inc., and Cognizant. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the mainframe industry globally.

Covid-19 Scenario

● Mainframes played a significant part in guaranteeing the continuity and reliability of crucial operations as organizations around the world dealt with the difficulties of remote workforces and a rise in reliance on digital processes.

● The increased demand for dependable and secure computer systems was one of COVID-19's major effects on the mainframe market.

● Organizations needed to make sure that their mainframe infrastructure could handle the unexpected surge in remote work and support secure remote access.

● Organizations were able to quickly adapt their processing capability to suit these changing needs because to mainframes intrinsic scalability, enabling effective and unbroken operations.

