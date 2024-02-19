Structured Cabling Market Anticipated To Garner $20.88 Billion By 2030, At 7.4% CAGR | Strategic Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Structured Cabling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software), Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, and Others), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential, Commercial, Government, Manufacturing & Automation, Military & Defense, Energy, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global structured cabling market size was valued at $10.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the structured cabling market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

The growth of the global structured cabling market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in investments in communication infrastructure, and rising trend of data center convergence. In addition, increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, boosts the overall market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices acts as a major restraint of the global structured cabling industry. On the contrary, growing acceptance of 5G technology & improving broadband infrastructure globally is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the structured cabling industry.

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of structured cabling products, especially in IT & Telecommunications sector, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as surge in number of data centers accelerate the structured cabling market growth.

Rise in demand for high-speed connectivity devices systems, increase in expansion of data centers, and growth in demand for structured cabling due to technological advancements drive the growth of the global structured cabling market. On the other hand, advent of wireless communication systems restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, growth in IT and Telecom sector and high investment in Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.

The report analyzes the market based on cable type, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, with more than two-thirds of the global structured cabling market. However, the software segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the CAT 6A segment accounted for highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global structured cabling market. On the other hand, the CAT 6A segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA and North America. The region across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the global structured cabling market across North America dominated with largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total revenue of the market.

The key players profiled in the report include Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Corning Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Legrand, Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric, Siemon, and TE Connectivity. These players have adopted various strategies such as business expansion, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the structured cabling market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall structured cabling market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency

➡️ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

➡️ The report includes the market share of key vendors and structured cabling market trends.

