Incorporate Tourism Education In Secondary Level Curriculum: Mocat Minister

Dhaka: Initiatives will be underway to incorporate tourism education in the country's secondary level curriculum in an effort to create skilled manpower in the aviation and tourism sector, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan during a meeting with the Executive Committee members of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) held at the Secretariat in the capital on February 18.

"We have already included tourism in university-level education to create skillful manpower in the tourism sector. Now, it is time to include this subject in the secondary-level curriculum and we will discuss the matter with the Ministry of Education," said the Minister while addressing the meeting.

Pledging to provide private stakeholders of the tourism sector with all types of facilities, the Minister urged them to come forward to for the development of the country's tourism industry.

Members of TOAB urged the Minister to waive Advance Income Tax-a tax imposed on the total foreign currency bills collected by inbound tour operators through banking channels. It may be mentioned here that waiving AIT has been a longstanding demand of the country's private tour operators.

In response, the Minister informed that he would talk to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regarding the issue, adding, he would also talk to the NBR about approving tour operators duty-free import of vehicles, like a tourist bus, to provide tourists with transport services.

Furthermore, the Minister mentioned, talks are underway with the Ministry of Home Affairs about expanding provision of on-arrival visas and introducing e-visas for foreign tourists to Bangladesh.

In addition, Khan also informed, as part of the country's efforts to promote tourism, they are inviting international social media celebrities to visit Bangladesh and showcase its beauty to the world.

The meeting was also attended by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Chairman AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik, Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber and TOAB Executive Committee members along with its President Shiblul Azam Koraishi.

