Saudi Ports Authority strengthens national strategy for transport, logistics

(MENAFN) In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the General Ports Authority (MAWANI) remains steadfast in its endeavors to realize the objectives outlined in the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics throughout the current year. With a focus on solidifying the Kingdom's stature as a pivotal global logistics hub and a crucial link between three continents, MAWANI is intensifying efforts to boost private sector investments in Saudi ports. This initiative includes the signing of contracts and agreements aimed at establishing new logistics areas within the country.



Anticipated outcomes from these concerted efforts include a significant and comprehensive transformation in the operational mechanisms and logistical support systems within Saudi ports. Such advancements are expected to yield a proliferation of job opportunities, as highlighted by Engineer Khaled Al-Ghaith, the Vice President for Strategy and official spokesperson at MAWANI.



Al-Ghaith underscores MAWANI's commitment to broadening strategic partnerships with prominent international and regional entities. By leveraging these alliances, MAWANI aims to introduce additional shipping services, thereby reinforcing Saudi Arabia's standing in international benchmarks and rankings.



Furthermore, MAWANI is actively contributing to the sustainability of supply chains and bolstering container and cargo transport operations. This is achieved through the deployment of smart technologies and logistical support mechanisms, enhancing the competitive edge of Saudi ports. These efforts position Saudi ports as indispensable hubs for maritime transport and logistics services companies, thus furthering the Kingdom's overarching objectives in the realm of transport and logistics.

