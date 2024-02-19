Premier of UAE reveals historic highs in non-oil foreign trade statistics

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement made on the "X" social media platform, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), revealed that the country is poised to achieve a historic milestone in its non-oil foreign trade sector in 2023. The projected value of this trade is estimated to reach an impressive 3.5 trillion dirhams, equivalent to approximately USD952.93 billion.



Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the significance of these record-breaking figures, particularly amidst a global downturn in international trade, as reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. He expressed pride in the series of accomplishments attained by the UAE, highlighting the nation's ability to consistently achieve new milestones despite facing various global challenges.



The Ruler of Dubai elaborated on the substantial increase in the UAE's foreign trade volume with its top trading partners over the past year. Notably, trade with Turkey surged by over 103 percent, with Hong Kong - China by 47 percent, and with the United States by 20 percent. This remarkable growth underscores the UAE's growing importance as a key player in global trade dynamics.



Sheikh Mohammed attributed this success to the establishment of new avenues for cooperation through comprehensive partnership agreements forged by the UAE in 2023. These agreements have played a pivotal role in solidifying the country's position as a prominent global trade hub and a focal point for trade and investment activities within the region.



The announcement reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to driving economic growth and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships on both regional and international fronts. It also underscores the nation's resilience and adaptability in navigating the evolving landscape of global trade, positioning the UAE as a formidable force in the global marketplace.

