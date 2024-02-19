Azerbaijani Servicemen Spend Leisure Time Effectively Enjoying Facility

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the instructions of the Minister of Defence, regular events
are held in the Azerbaijani Army for effective organisation of
leisure, meaningful recreation, and education of servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
In military units, all conditions have been created for
servicemen, especially soldiers, to read classic and other
literature and discuss the readings.
Books collected during the "Soldier's Bookshelf" events
organised by the Ministry of Defence were sent to all military
units, including units stationed in mountainous areas with
difficult terrain.
Such events help to increase servicemen's desire to read books
and organise effective and useful leisure time.
