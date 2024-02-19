               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Servicemen Spend Leisure Time Effectively Enjoying Facility


2/19/2024 3:10:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the instructions of the Minister of Defence, regular events are held in the Azerbaijani Army for effective organisation of leisure, meaningful recreation, and education of servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In military units, all conditions have been created for servicemen, especially soldiers, to read classic and other literature and discuss the readings.

Books collected during the "Soldier's Bookshelf" events organised by the Ministry of Defence were sent to all military units, including units stationed in mountainous areas with difficult terrain.

Such events help to increase servicemen's desire to read books and organise effective and useful leisure time.

