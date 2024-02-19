Defense Forces Thwart Repeated Russian Offensive In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled a repeated offensive by Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="landforcesofukraine/15789" data-width="100%"></script>

"The Zaporizhzhia direction. The enemy's offensive has been thwarted. Personnel are fleeing. Equipment is destroyed," the message said.

At night, the Russians tried to repeat the offensive and storm Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces1,290 Russian invaders and one aircraft

"All actions of the enemy were unsuccessful. Equipment was destroyed. Personnel were killed," the military said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and quite a large number of Russian servicemen. After the offensive, the Russians withdrew to their previous positions.

Photo: 121 territorial defense brigade