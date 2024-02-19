Tajikistan Surpasses Customs Revenue Goals In January 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 19. Tajikistan
surpassed its customs duties collection targets in January 2024,
the country's President Emomali Rahmon, said, Trend reports.
Rahmon made this announcement during his address to the
government, where the socio-economic development results of January
2024 were discussed.
However, Rahmon also acknowledged shortcomings in the customs
sphere that require attention. The president instructed the Customs
Service under the Government of Tajikistan to intensify efforts
towards digitizing the system, preventing customs violations,
ensuring proper accounting of payments and customs value, and
meeting the customs payment collection plan for 2024 as per
previous directives.
The Agency for Innovations and Digital Technologies was tasked
with collaborating with other ministries and agencies to implement
effective measures for digitizing relevant socio-economic sectors
outlined in the Medium-Term Program for the Development of the
Digital Economy in Tajikistan for 2021-2025 and addressing existing
challenges in this process.
Additionally, the Communications Service of Tajikistan was
directed to take further steps to ensure high-speed internet at
relatively low and affordable prices across the country,
particularly in remote regions.
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.