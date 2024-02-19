Baku Steel Company CJSC Received An International ISO Certificate In The Field Of Health And Labor Safety

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In "Baku Steel Company" CJSC (hereinafter - BSC), health, safety and environmental protection (HSE) is organized not only in accordance with the requirements of the legislative acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, relevant state norms and standards but also with the requirements of international ISO 45001:2018 standard. British branch of the world-famous "Bureau Veritas Certification SAS" company confirmed that BSC fully complies with the requirements of management standards for the production and sale of its main products, and issued the relevant ISO 45001:2018 certificate to the company.

It should be noted that the ISO 45001:2018 standard defines the requirements of an occupational health and safety (HS) management system, guiding organizations to create safe and healthy workplaces by preventing occupational injuries and illnesses. At the same time, the standard provides guidance for use to ensure that occupational health and safety (OHS) activities are proactively expanded. The main goal of adopting new standards in the field of HS and OHS management at BSC is to improve the quality of products and services provided by the enterprises, to optimize the resources used, and to increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction.