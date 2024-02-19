Baku Steel Company CJSC Received An International ISO Certificate In The Field Of Health And Labor Safety

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In "Baku Steel Company" CJSC (hereinafter - BSC), health, safety
and environmental protection (HSE) is organized not only in
accordance with the requirements of the legislative acts of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, relevant state norms and standards but also
with the requirements of international ISO 45001:2018 standard.
British branch of the world-famous "Bureau Veritas Certification
SAS" company confirmed that BSC fully complies with the
requirements of management standards for the production and sale of
its main products, and issued the relevant ISO 45001:2018
certificate to the company.
It should be noted that the ISO 45001:2018 standard defines the
requirements of an occupational health and safety (HS) management
system, guiding organizations to create safe and healthy workplaces
by preventing occupational injuries and illnesses. At the same
time, the standard provides guidance for use to ensure that
occupational health and safety (OHS) activities are proactively
expanded. The main goal of adopting new standards in the field of
HS and OHS management at BSC is to improve the quality of products
and services provided by the enterprises, to optimize the resources
used, and to increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction.
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.