Solid Growth For Carlsberg's Beer Brands In Azerbaijan In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In 2023, Carlsberg Azerbaijan demonstrated significant
achievements, contributing positively to both its financial
performance and sustainable development initiatives.
Company results
Carlsberg Azerbaijan LLC delivered a 1% increase in sales volumes in 2023 compared to 2022, driven
primarily by inbound tourism and the resurgence of the on-trade
channel. This growth was accompanied by a noteworthy 15% rise in tax payments, totaling 38.1 million manat.
Continuing the world trend on growth of Modern trade channel
(large chain stores), Carlsberg Azerbaijan's sales in Modern trade
increased by 12% . HoReCa (Hotel, Café, Restaurant)
channel showed an increase of 3% , while the
traditional trade channel (small stores) saw a slight decline of 3.4% , attributed to consumers shifting to modern
trade outlets.
In 2023, the company extended its export portfolio to Georgia, reaching +22% volume growth
compared to 2022.
“Despite the complex regional situation, high inflation on
global level and many other challenges, we managed to make 2023
another year of success for Carlsberg Azerbaijan. Giving back to
society is part of the Carlsberg DNA, so here in Azerbaijan we are
trying to develop beer industry, invest in quality, equipment and
beer category, as well as bring international expertise to
raw&pack materials industry and drive sustainability agenda. In
2021, we signed MoU with Ministry of Economy, aiming to invest 25
mln manat to Brewery, Industry & People, and I am glad to inform
that we have already invested 18 mln manat and investment plan for
2024 is around 6.7 mln manat, which shows commitment of Carlsberg
Group to develop and expand business in Azerbaijan”, said
Alius Antulis, the Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan
LLC.
Brand Growth and Initiatives
The key brands of Carlsberg Azerbaijan experienced notable
growth throughout 2023, showcasing the success of strategic
initiatives and partnerships.
The flagship brand Xirdalan achieved a growth
of 4%, boosted by a targeted campaign around the
Novruz holiday, ran a successful regional campaign titled "Xirdalan
- hər dalan doğmadır" during the peak season and collaborated with
YayLand Fest, organized by the Nargis Fund.
Smart portfolio offerings, coupled with robust digital and
in-store support, drove an exceptional growth rate of 53.8%
in Premium Portfolio :
Carlsberg notched up growth of 32%, attributed to the introduction of new
limited-edition can packaging dedicated to the 30 years of
partnership with Liverpool FC and enhanced distribution
strategies.
Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc exhibited an impressive
growth rate of 122% mainly attributed to the
launch of new SKUs and dedicated on-trade support.
Tuborg demonstrated positive dynamics with a
growth rate of up to 65% with the release of the
sub-brand Tuborg Gold in both bottle and can contributed
significantly to this result, as well as actively supported vibrant
music events such as "Summer Live 23", "SOLONG," and "MAKULATURA,"
throughout 2023.
Localization of raw materials
The raw material localization project started in 2019 in
cooperation with partner“AzerSheker” LLC resulted in full switch
to local barley from 2021. In 2023, Carlsberg Azerbaijan,
AzerSheker LLC, AzerSun Agricultural Products LLC and Azerbaijan
Investment Company laid a foundation of the first in South Caucasus
Malthouse. The new plant will be commissioned in the 4th quarter of
2024.
Sustainable development
In 2023 Carlsberg Azerbaijan continued to improve its
sustainability performance primarily via reduction of resource
consumption and emissions: decrease in water consumption by 1.8%, electric energy by 7% and
CO2 emissions by 9% compared to 2022.
In accordance with Carlsberg Group's long-term sustainable
development program Together Towards ZERO and Beyond
(TTZAB) ambitions, the company continued its local
partnership on International Coastal Cleanup Day aimed to clean the Caspian seashore together with the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources, ASAN volunteer organization and
business community.
In January 2024, during the Davos World Economic Forum, Jacob Aarup-Andersen , the CEO of Carlsberg Group,
met with Mikail Jabbarov , the Minister of Economy
of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting centered on the
strategic localization of raw materials and packaging, investments,
and highlighted the significance of the Azerbaijani market for the
Carlsberg Group. This meeting was built upon last year's notable
meeting between His Excellency Ilham Aliyev ,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Cees 't
Hart , the former CEO of Carlsberg Group.
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.