WHO facilitates evacuation of 14 patients from Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

(MENAFN) Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the World Health Organization (WHO) facilitated the evacuation of 14 patients from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. These patients, which included five undergoing dialysis and three in intensive care, were transported to hospitals in the southern region with the assistance of the WHO, according to the ministry's statement.



The ministry emphasized that pressure was being exerted on Israel to evacuate all patients from Nasser Hospital. It accused Israeli forces of converting the hospital into a military barracks, disrupting its electricity supply, and preventing oxygen devices from functioning properly.



Earlier, the ministry had highlighted that 150 patients in the hospital were left untreated, and 70 health personnel were detained. It further asserted that Israel hindered the transfer of patients to other hospitals.



The Health Ministry in Gaza previously reported that eight patients in intensive care at Nasser Hospital died due to the generator stopping and oxygen devices failing.



The Gaza Strip has been subjected to Israeli attacks since October 7, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. These Israeli actions have resulted in significant casualties, with nearly 29,000 reported deaths and widespread destruction, causing shortages of essential supplies. Conversely, the number of Israeli casualties from the Hamas attack is estimated to be less than 1,200.



The conflict has led to 85 percent of Gaza's population being internally displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.



Accusations of genocide against Israel have been brought to the International Court of Justice. In January, an interim ruling mandated Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

