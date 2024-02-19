Bitcoin Spot ETFs affect Cryptocurrency Market Liquidity, demand patterns

(MENAFN) The introduction of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States has notably enhanced liquidity in the cryptocurrency market, defying earlier concerns of potential supply shortages. Despite initial speculation regarding the possibility of increased demand from ETFs causing a supply crunch, the market has experienced significant improvement in liquidity.



Key figures within the cryptocurrency community, such as Michael Saylor, president of MicroStrategy, and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, assert that the demand stimulated by new funds surpasses the supply generated by cryptocurrency miners. This surge in demand has driven a 20 percent increase in the price of Bitcoin this year, underscoring the robustness of the market. Notably, despite this price surge, a considerable volume of tokens remains in circulation.



However, Michael Savai, co-founder of Dexterity Capital, a quantitative trading firm, offers a contrasting perspective, highlighting that while there is ample liquidity in the market, demand significantly outstrips supply. Market depth serves as a crucial metric for assessing liquidity, indicating the market's capacity to absorb orders without causing substantial price fluctuations.



Data from CC Data reveals a noticeable uptick in liquidity across centralized cryptocurrency exchanges subsequent to the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US on January 11. This suggests a positive impact on market liquidity stemming from the ETFs' introduction.



Conversely, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has experienced a decline in investments amounting to approximately USD7 billion since its transition from a trust fund. Noteworthy among the entities affected are FTX and Genesis, which rank among the largest holders of assets within this fund. This shift indicates a shift in investor sentiment and underscores the evolving dynamics within the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

