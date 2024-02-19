Morocco's tourism sector flourishes with record revenues, ambitious targets

(MENAFN) Morocco's tourism industry continues to soar to unprecedented heights, with the sector's revenues surpassing USD10 billion for the first time in 2023, fueled by a remarkable influx of 14.5 million tourists. The nation is setting its sights on attracting 17.5 million tourists by 2026, leveraging upcoming major sporting events and international conferences as catalysts for growth.



One of the most significant events on Morocco's agenda is the hosting of the African Football Cup in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2030, in collaboration with Spain and Portugal. These high-profile events are expected to further elevate Morocco's global tourism profile and attract a surge of visitors to the country.



Tourism stands as Morocco's second-largest source of foreign exchange, trailing only behind remittances from Moroccan expatriates abroad. The Ministry of Tourism reports a substantial increase in tourist arrivals, with 14.5 million visitors recorded in 2023—a notable 34 percent surge compared to the previous year. Moreover, revenues from foreign exchange totaled 105 billion dirhams (USD10.5 billion) in 2023, marking a 12 percent increase from the previous year's 93.6 billion dirhams (USD9.3 billion).



Zubair Bouhout, a Moroccan tourism expert, lauds these figures as remarkably positive, particularly given the challenging backdrop of 2022. He emphasizes the 34 percent growth rate, which aligns closely with global trends, reflecting Morocco's resilience and appeal as a tourist destination. These encouraging statistics underscore the nation's momentum in the tourism sector, highlighting its potential for sustained growth and economic prosperity in the years ahead.

