RS South Africa Showcases Maintenance, Repair, And Operations (MRO) Solutions At Mining And Technical Exhibitions (MTE) Show In Jwaneng, Botswana

RS South Africa ( ), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, with over 80 years of technological expertise, is set to participate in the MTE Show in Jwaneng, Botswana, on the 8th of March 2024.

With a legacy spanning over 80 years, RS is a global distributor specialising in a diverse range of services, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) solutions for Corporates and Industrial customers. The company's commitment to technological excellence has positioned it as an industry leader, offering comprehensive solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses worldwide.

MRO procurement encompasses a wide range of products and services, including spare parts, consumables, tools, safety equipment, maintenance services, and facility management services. These items are essential to ensure the smooth operation, reduced downtime and upkeep of a company's assets. The concept of MRO procurement involves optimising the supply chain to ensure the timely availability of required items while minimising process costs. This includes activities such as identifying reliable suppliers, negotiating favourable contracts, managing inventory levels and streamlining the procurement process.

One of the key highlights of RS

MRO solution ( ) is the seamless automation of the purchasing process, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency for businesses. By incorporating cutting-edge procurement technology, RS ensures that MRO tasks are executed with precision and speed, delivering optimal results for its clients.

Prosper Shoniwa, Exports Sales Manager at RS South Africa, emphasises the company's commitment to providing top-notch MRO solutions: "At RS, we take pride in being pioneers in the MRO space on the continent. Our consolidated MRO offerings and the automation solutions showcase our dedication to efficiency, reliability, and innovation. We invite all forward-thinking corporations to join us at the MTE Show and explore how RS can add substantial value to their operations."

RS collaborates with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) globally for extensive research, ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of industry innovation. CIPS is a global professional body that sets the standard for excellence in procurement and supply management. This collaboration enhances RS ' procurement and supply chain practices, providing access to industry-leading research, best practices, and expertise, ultimately adding value to the customers' operations.

Sharleen Naicker, Digital Marketing Executive, and Charles Nkogatse, Internal Key Account Manager, key representatives from RS, will be present at the MTE Show, ready to engage in discussions with businesses looking to enhance their MRO capabilities. They will be available to share insights into how RS can serve as a strategic partner for companies seeking innovative MRO solutions.

RS recognises the importance of MRO procurement and offers a comprehensive range of products and services to support organisations in this area. Through our vast product portfolio, including our in-house brand, RS Pro, we enable customers to source MRO products efficiently, helping them maintain their operations, reduce downtime, and control costs.

For those interested in delving deeper into RS MRO solutions and strategic partnerships, a comprehensive whitepaper, based on research conducted in collaboration with CIPS, is available for download from the RS website: .

For more information on the diverse solutions that can add value to your operations, visit .

About RS Group:

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

