Japan commits intensive back to Ukraine amid current conflict

(MENAFN) Japan welcomed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal to Tokyo for discussions aimed at bolstering Ukraine's reconstruction efforts amidst ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida affirmed Japan's steadfast support for Ukraine in his opening remarks, emphasizing Japan's commitment to stand by the nation during these challenging times.



During the talks, Prime Minister Kishida unveiled plans for a new bilateral tax agreement and initiated negotiations for an investment treaty, signaling Japan's intent to enhance economic cooperation with Ukraine. While specifics were not disclosed, these measures reflect Japan's dedication to providing tangible support to facilitate Ukraine's recovery.



In a significant gesture of solidarity, Japan pledged financial assistance exceeding ten billion dollars to aid Ukraine's war efforts, demonstrating a substantial commitment to the nation's stability and security. However, due to legal constraints prohibiting the export of lethal weapons, Japan is unable to offer direct military support.



Despite these limitations, Japan recently adjusted its arms export regulations, albeit cautiously, in December—a move that marked the first significant reform in nearly a decade. Nevertheless, stringent restrictions on arms shipments to conflict-afflicted regions remain in place.



Prime Minister Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Japan's support, characterizing the meeting as the dawn of a new era in Japanese-Ukrainian relations. He underscored the enduring appreciation of Ukrainians for Japan's solidarity and expressed hopes for increased investment from major Japanese corporations, such as Toyota, in Ukraine, potentially fostering economic growth and development in the country.

