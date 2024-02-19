Valmet's Share Buy-Back Program For Its Share-Based Incentive Plans Has Ended

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Valmet Oyj's press release on

February 19, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has now completed the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans. The acquisitions of the own shares began on February 12, 2024, and ended on February 16, 2024. During that period, Valmet acquired in aggregate 100,000 of its own shares for an average price per share of EUR 25.58. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 2,557,818. The shares were acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Following the acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 468,500 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.25 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.

Further information, please contact:

Reetta Antila, VP, Treasury, Valmet, tel. +358 50

599 3114

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

