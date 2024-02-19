Valmet's Share Buy-Back Program For Its Share-Based Incentive Plans Has Ended

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Valmet Oyj's press release on
Valmet Oyj's press release
ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has now completed the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans. The acquisitions of the own shares began on February 12, 2024, and ended on February 16, 2024. During that period, Valmet acquired in aggregate 100,000 of its own shares for an average price per share of EUR 25.58. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 2,557,818. The shares were acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Following the acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 468,500 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.25 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.
Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.
The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
