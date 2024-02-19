Bolt Heaters Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031 | Top Key Players Goodman Electric, Cetal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bolt Heaters Market Size

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bolt heaters market size was valued at $179.4 million in 2021, and bolt heaters industry is estimated to reach $269.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Bolt heaters utilize the power of heat to expand metal bolts, making them easier to remove. This process, known as thermal expansion, is a tried and tested method that has been used in industrial settings for decades. However, traditional methods of heating bolts, such as torches or hot plates, can be time-consuming and potentially hazardous. Bolt heaters offer a safer and more precise alternative, allowing workers to heat specific bolts quickly and effectively without the risk of fire or damage to surrounding materials.

One of the key advantages of bolt heaters is their portability and ease of use. Unlike bulky heating equipment, bolt heaters are typically compact and lightweight, making them easy to transport and maneuver in tight spaces. This makes them ideal for use in a variety of industrial settings, from construction sites to manufacturing plants. Additionally, many bolt heaters are designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and safety features that minimize the risk of accidents or injuries.

Bolt Heaters Market Report Highlights

By Type

. Flexible Bolt Heaters

. Gas Bolt Heaters

. Electric Bolt Heaters

By End Use

. Oil and Gas

. Marine

. Power Generation

. Food and Plastic Packaging

. Others

Bolt heaters are a game-changer in the world of industrial maintenance. These innovative devices offer a safe, efficient, and versatile solution for loosening stubborn bolts, saving time and money for businesses across various industries. As technology continues to evolve, the capabilities of bolt heaters will only continue to improve, further revolutionizing the way we approach maintenance and repair tasks in the industrial sector.

As technology continues to advance, so too do bolt heaters. Modern bolt heaters are equipped with a range of features designed to enhance performance and usability. For example, some models are equipped with built-in temperature sensors that allow for precise temperature control, ensuring consistent heating results every time. Additionally, many bolt heaters are powered by rechargeable batteries or portable generators, eliminating the need for cumbersome power cords and allowing for greater flexibility in usage.

Key Findings of the Study:

. As per bolt heaters market analysis. on the basis of type, the gas bolt heater segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 51.9% of the bolt heaters market share in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

. On the basis of end use, the oil and gas segment accounted for 34.9% of the global market share in FY2021.

. On the basis of region, North America is the major consumer of bolt heaters among other regions. It accounted for around 38.2% of the global market share in 2021.

Competitive Analysis:

The Bolt Heaters Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. Protherm Industries

. Bucan Electric Heating Devices Inc.

. Durex Industries

. Cetal

. Big Chief Inc.

. National Plastic Heater

. Sensor and Control Inc.

. Elektrotermija

. Heatrex

. Indeeco

. Vulcanic TEE

