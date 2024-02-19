Tapping Into Neuroplasticity Market Poised For Explosive Growth 2024-2031 | Cognifit, Brainhq, Sharpbrains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuroplasticity Market

Neuroplasticity Market size was valued at US$ 6.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 35.4 billion by 2030, growing CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2030

NeuroSky Inc.. Posit Science Corporation. BrainHQ. Synaptitude Brain Health. Mindmaze SA. NeuroVigil Inc.. Lumosity. Neuronetics Inc.. CogniFit. BrainHQ. SharpBrains. Emotiv Inc.. BrainCo. Neuroscape. Neuroplast BV. Reha Technology AG. Virtualware Group. Nexeon Medsystems Inc. By Product Type:Software-Based SolutionsHardware-Based SolutionsBy Application:Stroke RehabilitationTraumatic Brain Injury (TBI) RehabilitationNeurodegenerative DisordersLearning and Memory EnhancementMental Health DisordersBy End User:Hospitals and ClinicsResearch Institutes and Academic CentersPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesOthers Global Market Regional Outlook:– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)– Middle East And Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East) 