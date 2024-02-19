Travel Startup Deeper Japan Develops New Kyushu Cultural Products Through Japan Tourism Agency-Led Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deeper Japan's involvement in travel industry matching event leads to the creation of new cultural products in Saga and Fukuoka

- Hikaru Ishikawa

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through participation in an event organized by the Japan Tourism Agency, in which businesses and organizations across the tourism industry were matched to facilitate greater innovation, Deeper Japan accelerated the development of high-value experiential products in less-traveled regions throughout Kyushu . Following Deeper Japan's presentation at the pitching event, the start-up successfully matched with local businesses and began initiating efforts towards revitalizing the tourism industry in both Fukuoka and Saga Prefecture.

By working in direct collaboration with government offices to develop new experiences, the initiative spearheaded by Deeper Japan aims to facilitate the expansion of tourism infrastructure, as well as foster the growth of the local economy. The current proposal focuses on developing a traditional firework crafting workshop in partnership with a handheld firework manufacturing company in Miyama, and a katana sword-forging tour conducted by a master swordswith local to Imari. In addition to refining the development of these cultural products, Deeper Japan has also commenced monitor tours to gain deeper insight into target market perspective and receive feedback to further refine the experiences.

While these areas already possess a wealth of natural resources and a rich history, they currently experience limited audience awareness and a lack of tourism infrastructure developed to service international travelers. By creating enriching experiential products that appeal to inbound guests, the expectation is that visitors to the surrounding areas will have greater reason to extend travel to these less-frequented destinations.

In collaboration with artisans, artists, and nature guides across Japan, Deeper Japan provides a seamless online reservation service for traditional cultural experiences tailored toward inbound foreign visitors. In regards to the progress furthered through this program, Deeper Japan CEO Hikaru Ishikawa stated:“We're aiming to create high-value experiential content in Kyushu using this opportunity. Overall, our goal is to increase the duration of stay of incoming travelers and provide greater opportunities for them to engage with these regions.”

This partnership further expands Deeper Japan's range of operation in Kyushu, as well as continues to cement the start-up's aim of developing immersive, cultural experiences that preserve tradition and foster intellectual curiosity among travelers.



ABOUT DEEPER JAPAN

Deeper Japan is a brand operated by Deeper Travel Co., Ltd that allows visitors to Japan to seamlessly book traditional cultural experiences that are otherwise difficult to access. By carefully selecting high-quality cultural and immersive natural experiences, and directly collaborating with skilled craftsmen and artists at the forefront, Deeper Japan promotes mutual understanding between different cultures through travel and actively preserves tradition and diversity.

Focus is primarily given to small groups of guests, providing an opportunity for deeper interaction between craftsmen and guests rather than large-scale, superficial experiences. Additionally, certified interpreter guides are employed to ensure interpretation in the guests' native languages whenever possible.

Approximately 80 percent of Deeper Japan's clientele comprises independent travelers from Europe, the United States, and Australia. Through partnerships with non-profit organizations, collaborations with NGOs, and alliances with local governments and tourist associations, Deeper Japan assists in supporting regional economic development and the conservation of cultural heritage.

