China increases patrols near Taiwan after deaths of fishermen

(MENAFN) Tensions have escalated in waters near a group of islands controlled by Taiwan, following the deaths of two Chinese fishermen during a pursuit by Taiwan's coast guard, who accused them of trespassing.



China's coast guard, specifically its Fujian division, announced increased patrols in waters around Xiamen, China, and Taiwan's Kinmen islands, which are in close proximity. The stated purpose is to reinforce maritime law enforcement and ensure the safety of fishermen and their property, according to Gan Yu, a spokesperson for China's coast guard.



These patrols may bring Chinese coast guard vessels into closer contact with their Taiwanese counterparts, potentially heightening the risk of misunderstandings and conflicts.



The recent escalation follows a recent incident where a Chinese speedboat capsized while evading Taiwan's coast guard, which alleged trespassing for fishing in waters approximately 1 nautical mile off Kinmen's coast. During the incident, four crew members fell into the water; two were rescued by Taiwan's coast guard, while the other two were found unconscious and later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Kinmen.



Beijing has responded with strongly worded condemnations, squarely placing blame on Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the deaths, saying that it had used “various excuses to forcefully seize mainland fishing boats and treat mainland fishermen roughly and dangerously.”



“Such a vicious incident seriously hurt the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait” during the Lunar New Year holiday, a time traditionally dedicated to family reunions celebrated in both mainland China and Taiwan, China's Taiwan Affairs Office stated on Thursday.

