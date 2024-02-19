Response Plus Holding PJSC Board of Directors Appoints Omran Al Khoori as New Chairman

(MENAFN- Click On Group) The Board of Directors of Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), the leading UAE-based emergency medical services provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Omran Al Khoori as the new Chairman. The election of Mr. Al Khoori was announced at a Board Meeting held at the group’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on 15th February, 2024. During the meeting, the Board also announced the re-election of Dr. Mohamed Monir Mohamed Yaqoub Hayat Khan as the Vice-Chairman.



Mr. Al Khoori joined as a member of the Board Member of Response Plus Holding since its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in September 2021. In his enhanced role, Mr. Al Khoori will oversee the implementation of strategy of Response Plus Holding, ensuring the group maintains its strong position in the market through added-value partnerships within the communities it serves, and best-in-class medical services that comply with international standards. Additionally, Mr. Khoori aims to empower the investment activities of Response Plus Holding by strengthening the group’s vision in the market and reinforcing its future growth prospects.



Commenting on his election, Mr. Al Khoori said: “It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility as the Chairman of Response Plus Holding. I thank the leadership, the Board Members, partners and everyone for this trust. My mission is to sustain the group’s success and enhance its reputation by way of collaborations, investments, and expansion into new markets. Together with the members of the Board and our exceptional team, I am confident that we can usher in a new chapter of achievements and success.”



Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “I congratulate Mr. Omran Al Khoori on his election as the Chairman of Response Plus Holding. We look forward to working closely with him to strengthen the group’s presence in the UAE and beyond, and accelerate our growth through strategic alliances and partnerships, driven by his vision, investment expertise, and operational capabilities.”



Recognised as an Emirati leader of great calibre in the UAE’s private sector, Mr. Al Khoori has played a pivotal role in reshaping the healthcare landscape. As a Board Member of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Al Khoori has solidified the organisation as a cornerstone of private healthcare in the UAE. Under his guidance, the company has fostered high-value healthcare collaborations with government entities and industry leaders. Mr. Al Khoori has also supported Emiratisation initiatives in the private sector in alignment with the UAE’s strategic goals.



Mr. Al Khoori, who has completed his business administration from Suffolk University, Boston, USA, also serves as a member of the Board of Al Maryah Community Bank, a member of the Board of Dubai Islamic Insurance & Re-Insurance Company (Aman), and a member of the Board of Amanat Holdings.







