Kia Middle East and Africa announces the official launch of its all-new Kia K3

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 17, 2024: Kia Middle East and Africa has announced the official launch of the all-new Kia K3 during an event in Jeddah. Following its recent debut at the Riyadh Motor Show 2023, this innovative sedan is set to address the evolving needs of customers in emerging markets across the MEA region.



The launch event captured the attention of visitors with a branded, immersive cinematic set-up within the Hay Jameel art gallery – an atypical venue that demonstrates the brand’s ‘Movement that Inspires’ slogan. Attendees, including local and regional media and fleet companies, had the exclusive opportunity to test drive the all-new Kia K3 in Jeddah, through prominent locations.



With the K3, Kia has tapped into the demands of buyers within the sedan C segment and fleet companies seeking all-rounded functional vehicles that deliver on tech, and design and safety. The car’s interiors ensure advanced connectivity and utmost passenger comfort with its central resolution touchscreen, two-zone touch climate control, rear air vents, among other features. Its exteriors play on a bold and futuristic appearance that maintains a high-tech character for adopting bold lines and shapes, while maintaining the traditional tiger nose grille.



The K3 is also equipped with safety features, providing front and rear end protection, demonstrating Kia’s commitment to safety across all its vehicles by increasing driver awareness.



Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product & Marketing at Kia Middle East & Africa, stated: “It is an exciting time for us in Saudi Arabia as we host Kia’s second regional launch event in the Kingdom, this time in Jeddah for the role model in design, technology, performance and space, setting a benchmark for state-of-the-art vehicles in the C-sedan segment. The all-new Kia K3 boasts sporty exteriors, preserving the traditional tiger nose grille with a futuristic twist, and interiors that seamlessly blend advanced connectivity with maximum passenger comfort. Positioned to be the preferred choice for the ultimate driving experience in emerging markets, the all-new Kia K3 emerges as a new-age sedan.”



Soudodi added: “After having successfully launched the all-new Kia K3 at the Riyadh Motor Show, we are pleased to host the regional launch event at Hay Jameel in the heart of Jeddah which underscores our profound understanding of the importance of the C-sedan segment to customers in Saudi Arabia.”



Hongseok Choi, Chief Designer, Head of Kia Next Design Europe, commented: “I am thrilled to be witnessing the K3 make its mark in the Middle East, embodying Kia's unwavering commitment to innovative design and a progressive driving experience. The all-new K3 represents a shift in the sedan segment, blending bold and futuristic design elements in line with our ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Its striking exteriors harmonize with meticulously designed interiors featuring a central resolution touchscreen and two-zone touch climate control, setting a benchmark for comfort and connectivity.”



The all-new Kia K3 is now available at your nearest Kia showroom across the MEA region.





