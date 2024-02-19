WHO's COP10: Pledging Everyone's Future Behind Closed Doors

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) It serves as the primary global platform for discussing and making decisions on tobacco control policies. However, it is concerning that these discussions and decisions are conducted behind closed doors, without the active participation of the main stakeholders in this issue: the citizens.

This is how the Conference of the Parties (COP) of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) works. Over the years, it has become a body that excludes genuine groups of organized civil society, producers, doctors, industry, individuals, and even journalists who rely on unbiased and objective information. This global forum often relies on preconceived notions, which limits the participation of diverse perspectives.

In recent years, it has become increasingly evident that dissent, debate based on scientific evidence, or the reality of each country is not welcomed or allowed at COP. Only those who adhere to or align with the predetermined narrative dictated by the COP are given a platform. However, in an attempt to avoid appearing authoritarian or sectarian, they have implemented a preselection process where they themselves define and determine who can participate in the COP sessions.

In fact, at COP they do not consider the abundant new variety of scientific evidence regarding alternatives to cigarettes. They also fail to take into account experiences like that of the United Kingdom, where they have distributed free vaping starter kits to one million smokers, aiming to encourage them to quit smoking.

Furthermore, they do not consider the result of research from Brunel University of London, which has shown that if 50% of adult smokers in England switched to reduced-risk products, the health system could save more than $500 million annually.

In this regard, a study published in the British Journal of Healthcare Management analyzed data related to smoking as a cause of death and the risk of developing diseases associated with this habit. The study found that if 50% of smokers were able to switch to reduced-risk alternatives, hospital admissions would be reduced by 13%. This is particularly significant in a country that had an estimated 500,000 hospital admissions related to smoking between 2019 and 2020.

The savings would also be significant for social security and healthcare spending related to smoking. These costs amount to more than double the expenses incurred by the country's National Health Service (NHS), which exceeds $2.5 billion annually.

In South Africa, a social analysis called “Mzansi Make the Switch” revealed that reduced-risk products, such as vaporizers, can be an effective tool for reducing smoking.

After 12 weeks of using vaping devices, more than 40% of participants in this social analysis were smoke-free. Additionally, 79% of those who continued smoking while vaping were able to reduce their cigarette consumption.

These examples are just some of the evidence that supports the need for the COP to promote a harm-reduction strategy based on scientific evidence and the reality of each country.

Twenty years after the adoption of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, it has been demonstrated that the strategy promoted by the World Health Organization may not be effective. This is supported by the WHO's own figures, which indicate that in 2020, 22.3% of the world's population used tobacco. Specifically, 36.7% of men and 7.8% of women were tobacco users.

As tobacco consumption has increased, so has cigarette smuggling. This not only impacts the health of consumers but also leads to the emergence of criminal organizations that establish smuggling routes for cigarettes.

According to the latest illegal Cigarette Market Study conducted in Panama in 2022 by Nielsen (a global leader in audience knowledge, data, and analytics), 92. 1% of the cigarettes consumed in the country are from illicit trade. This reflects an increase of 12. 2% between 2019 and 2022.

In short, it is a reality: the strategies outlined by the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, such as raising taxes, legislating for smoke-free zones, imposing warnings on packs, or prohibiting advertising, have proven to be insufficient. This is not only the case in Panama but also at the international level.

It is time to seek realistic solutions involving all sectors and actors rather than relying on a “brotherhood” that, based on the evidence available to us, has failed in its anti-smoking strategy. We need to shift our focus towards the citizens and the specific realities of each country. Let us not allow a few to jeopardize the future of everyone.





