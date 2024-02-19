Plaster Bandages Market Size, Share, Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Plaster Bandages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Plaster Bandages Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Plaster Bandages Market?



The global plaster bandages market size reached US$ 6.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.



What are Plaster Bandages?



Plaster bandages are a medical and artistic material consisting of a fabric strip with plaster of Paris that creates a convenient and easily moldable material. In medical purposes, the bandages are soaked in water, applied to the affected area, and then molded to the desired shape before drying and hardening. Apart from medical applications, they are also used in the field of arts and crafts to create molds for sculptures or other artistic projects. The bandages can be easily shaped to capture complex details, and their solidification process allows for the creation of durable and detailed structures. These bandages should keep in well-sealed containers, protect from moisture and store in a dry place.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Plaster Bandages industry?



The Plaster Bandages market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Firstly, they are in used in medical and non-medical applications such as art and craft activities. The ease of application and molding with the cost-effectiveness, makes them a suitable choice among healthcare specialists. Additionally, the growing aging population contributes to the demand for plaster bandages, as elderly people are more likely to fractures and orthopedic conditions. Furthermore, healthcare infrastructure improves in developing regions, the availability of medical facilities and the adoption of advanced casting materials, including plaster bandages increase. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations such as lightweight and breathable materials, as well as the development of quick-setting formulations, expand the range of applications with environmentally friendly options, addressing concerns related to sustainability. In conclusion, the growing incidence of bone injuries, the aging population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological innovations, and increased demand from the arts and crafts sector drives the plaster bandages market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Plaster of Paris Bandages

Synthetic Plaster Bandages



By Application:



Orthopedic

Trauma

Sports Injury

Others



By End-Use:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Sports Injury Centers

Others



By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



BSN medical

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Coloplast A/S

Essity AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ansell Limited



Full Report:



