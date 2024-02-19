Plaster Bandages Market Size, Share, Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Plaster Bandages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Plaster Bandages Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Plaster Bandages Market?
The global plaster bandages market size reached US$ 6.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.
What are Plaster Bandages?
Plaster bandages are a medical and artistic material consisting of a fabric strip with plaster of Paris that creates a convenient and easily moldable material. In medical purposes, the bandages are soaked in water, applied to the affected area, and then molded to the desired shape before drying and hardening. Apart from medical applications, they are also used in the field of arts and crafts to create molds for sculptures or other artistic projects. The bandages can be easily shaped to capture complex details, and their solidification process allows for the creation of durable and detailed structures. These bandages should keep in well-sealed containers, protect from moisture and store in a dry place.
Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Plaster Bandages industry?
The Plaster Bandages market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Firstly, they are in used in medical and non-medical applications such as art and craft activities. The ease of application and molding with the cost-effectiveness, makes them a suitable choice among healthcare specialists. Additionally, the growing aging population contributes to the demand for plaster bandages, as elderly people are more likely to fractures and orthopedic conditions. Furthermore, healthcare infrastructure improves in developing regions, the availability of medical facilities and the adoption of advanced casting materials, including plaster bandages increase. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations such as lightweight and breathable materials, as well as the development of quick-setting formulations, expand the range of applications with environmentally friendly options, addressing concerns related to sustainability. In conclusion, the growing incidence of bone injuries, the aging population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological innovations, and increased demand from the arts and crafts sector drives the plaster bandages market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Plaster of Paris Bandages
Synthetic Plaster Bandages
By Application:
Orthopedic
Trauma
Sports Injury
Others
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Sports Injury Centers
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Segmentation by Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
BSN medical
3M Company
Johnson & Johnson
Lohmann & Rauscher
Medline Industries, Inc.
Paul Hartmann AG
Smith & Nephew PLC
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Coloplast A/S
Essity AB
ConvaTec Group PLC
Ansell Limited
Full Report:
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
MENAFN19022024004629010566ID1107869182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.