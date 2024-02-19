Ibuyhaus Announces 'Fair Price Promise' To Help People Sell Their Homes Fast In Portland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dustin McGuirk, creator of the Fair Price Promise program for helping Oregon and Washington residents sell their homes faster, safer, and with no commission.

ibuyhaus pioneered the Promise to ensure house sellers in Oregon and Washington get fair, honest valuations for a fast and stress-free home sale.

- Dustin McGuirkPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move set to redefine the home-selling landscape, ibuyhaus has officially launched its Fair Price Promise program, a pioneering initiative designed to protect home sellers in Oregon and Washington. This revolutionary program guarantees home sellers a fair, honest, and transparent valuation and sale price, countering the trend of“lowball offers” prevalent in the cash buying sector. The Promise for fast home sales is available at:First conceived by ibuyhaus in July 2023, the Fair Price Promise is the brainchild of Dustin McGuirk, the company's owner and president. Recognizing the challenges many homeowners face, Dustin was inspired to create a solution that ensures every seller receives the respect, care, and fair treatment they deserve. These home-selling challenges are especially urgent in the cases of property inheritance, divorce, tax foreclosure, probate, distressed houses, and job transfers with quick relocation."Our Fair Price Promise is more than just a guarantee; it's a commitment to integrity and transparency in every transaction," said Dustin McGuirk. "We understand the importance of trust in these transactions. That's why we pledge to offer a price that reflects the true value of your home, ensuring you can sell your house fast in Portland without sacrificing fairness."ibuyhaus stands out as the only company in the region offering the Fair Price Promise, setting a new standard for seller care and protection. The program is designed to give homeowners peace of mind, knowing they are receiving a competitive offer that truly reflects the value of their property.Six months from the initial concept, the Fair Price Promise is now officially available to all home sellers in Oregon and Washington, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to offer an ethical, reliable path to selling homes quickly and fairly."We've heard the concerns of homeowners about the practices of some cash buyers. With our Fair Price Promise, we're leading the change towards a more ethical, straightforward way to sell a home fast," McGuirk added. "Our approach is simple: we assess your home based on its actual condition, location, necessary repairs, and recent sales of similar properties. This ensures the offer we make is one you can trust and close on immediately."This initiative reflects ibuyhaus's ongoing commitment to providing a no-nonsense, efficient, and fair home-selling experience. By prioritizing honesty, transparency, and speed, ibuyhaus is not just helping people sell their house quickly; it's redefining what it means to do business with integrity in the real estate industry. The impact of the Promise and general good business practices can be seen in ibuyhaus' positive reviews:Dustin McGuirk and the ibuyhaus team are dedicated to making the home-selling process as seamless and stress-free as possible. With the Fair Price Promise, homeowners in Portland and beyond can look forward to a selling experience that is not only quick but imbued with the respect and fairness they deserve. Details on how to sell your house fast in Portland for a fair price can be found here:"Your peace of mind is my top priority. With ibuyhaus, you're not just selling your house; you're gaining a partner committed to ensuring you're treated with the utmost respect and that you receive a fair price for your home, whether you're in Portland or anywhere in Oregon or Washington," McGuirk concluded.The Promise is available not just in Portland, but throughout Oregon and Washington states. In Oregon, the cities covered also include Deschutes County, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Bend, Beaverton, Tigard, Aloha, Lake Oswego, and Keizer. In Washington, notable cities covered include Tacoma, Vancouver, Everett, and Auburn. This widespread availability highlights ibuyhaus' commitment to offering fair home-buying solutions in a growing number of locations.As“cash home buyers” and“ibuyer” have been growing in popularity, some home sellers are confused about how houses are valued. When ibuyhaus values homes for a quick sale, the offer price is slightly lower than the open market price, which makes the process faster and easier for homeowners who want to sell their homes quickly. The lower price reflects the benefits of a fast sale, such as skipping several steps that take time and money. Common steps include repairing and renovating the house, staging it for potential buyers, and waiting for someone to make an offer that might take months to finalize.By choosing a quick sale, homeowners save money because they don't need to pay for repairs or fees that typically come with selling a house, such as paying commissions to real estate agents. These savings can help make up for the lower sale price. Plus, ibuyhaus takes on the risk and work of improving the house after buying it, which is another reason why the offer is slightly less than the market rate.For home sellers in Washington and Oregon, ibuyhaus and its Fair Price Promise offer significant advantages, especially during the winter and spring months. These seasons present unique challenges in the real estate market, such as a slowdown in buyer activity due to colder weather and holiday distractions. However, they also offer unique opportunities for sellers looking to stand out. The quick sales process means sellers can bypass the usual seasonal market fluctuations, making it an attractive option for those wanting to sell their house fast in Portland or anywhere across Oregon and Washington. Now, ibuyhaus allows sellers to avoid seasonal hassles by offering a fast“as-is” home sale, saving both time and money on pre-sale preparations.Oregon and Washington residents may get a home valuation and quick cash offer for their home by visiting:About ibuyhaus:ibuyhaus is a top-rated home buying company in Oregon and Washington, recognized for helping homeowners sell their houses fast for cash. The company prioritizes a quick, trusted, and easy home selling process, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and community improvement.Contact ibuyhaus:(503) 482-8693

