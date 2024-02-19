Ethernet Adapter Market Is Estimated To Reach US$7.192 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 6.59%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ethernet adapter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% from US$4.601 billion in 2022 to US$7.192 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ethernet adapter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.192 billion by 2029.Ethernet adapter aids in ensuring data traffic flows smoothly within a network and serves as an intermediary between a device and the network infrastructure . The rising data traffic is a major driving force behind the growth of the ethernet adapter market. For instance, according to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, there were 5.3 billion Internet users (66% of the world's population) in 2023 an increase of 3.9 billion (51 %) compared to 2018.Ethernet adapter is a hardware device that connects a computer to an ethernet network and acts as a bridge, allowing data to be transferred between the computer and the network using an ethernet cable . It comes in numerous types such as USB adapter, PCI adapter, and PCMCIA adapter. Additionally, increasing cloud services contributes to the growth of the ethernet adapter market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, bolstering the growth of the ethernet adapter market. For instance, in July 2023, The Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) announced that they are bringing together leading companies for industry-wide collaboration to develop a complete Ethernet-based communication stack architecture for advanced networking. Additionally, in September 2022, NETGEAR introduced the Nighthawk AXE3000 WiFi 6E USB 3.0 Adapter (A8000) to switch notebook and desktop computers to the fastest WiFi available and the new adapter is the first WiFi 6E USB 3.0 adapter that allows users to simply plug in and use WiFi 6E's speed, power, and performance.Access sample report or view details:The ethernet adapter market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely USB adapters, PCI adapters, and PCMCIA adapters. USB adapters accounts for a major market share as they are widely used due to their versatility and convenience. These adapters enable users to connect a variety of devices to their computers or other devices with different types of ports and provide a standardized interface allowing for seamless communication and compatibility making them a vital device for any individual who frequently needs to connect devices with different ports.The ethernet adapter market, based on port type is segmented into two main categories namely Type C, and RJ45. The RJ45 port type is expected to constitute a considerable share of the market as they are widely used due to thier flexibility and compatibility as these ports are designed to connect networking devices via twisted-pair cables which allows for fast and reliable data transmission and is the preferred choice for Ethernet networks. RJ45 ports can support a variety of communication speeds.The ethernet adapter market, based on end-users is segmented into two main categories namely industrial, and commercial. Ethernet adapters are widely utilized in commercial sectors such as offices, hotels, retail stores, and public spaces. They provide reliable and efficient connectivity to computers, printers, POS systems, security cameras, and IoT devices. Ethernet adapters are a vital component for commercial sectors, ensuring seamless data transmission and connectivity.North America is projected to account for a significant share of the ethernet adapter market due to government investments in high-speed connectivity in the major economies in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury data, in January 2024, The President of the United States announced a partnership with the Governor and invested more than $3 billion into establishing high-speed internet in every county across the state. Additionally, according to the World Bank, in 2021, 92% of the population were internet users in the United States.The research includes coverage of VMWare Inc., Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom, Lenovo, and Intel Corporation are significant market players in the ethernet adapter market.The market analytics report segments the ethernet adapter market as follows:.By TypeoUSB AdaptersoPCI AdaptersoPCMCIA Adapters.By Port TypeoType CoRJ45.By End-UseroIndustrialoCommercial.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.VMWare Inc..Microsoft.Hewlett Packard Enterprise.Advanced Micro Devices Inc..Broadcom.Lenovo.Intel Corporation.UNITEK.Dell.BelkinExplore More Reports:.Global Digital Media Adapters Market:.Ethernet Cable Market:.Ethernet Connector And Transformers Market:

