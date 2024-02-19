Netherlands says Ukraine can`t become NATO member while at war

(MENAFN) The Netherlands' caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, has refrained from offering clear support for Ukraine's NATO membership, emphasizing that admitting Ukraine to the alliance is not viable while the conflict with Russia persists. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rutte avoided confirming his personal support for Ukraine's membership bid at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July, citing the ongoing war as a significant obstacle.



Rutte acknowledged the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict, stating that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member while the war is raging. Drawing a parallel with the European Union's approach, he emphasized the need for "intermediate steps" on the path to accession, contrasting it with NATO's process that traditionally involves a transition from "nothing to full membership." Rutte acknowledged that Ukraine was left dissatisfied the last time the membership question arose, highlighting the importance of careful consideration to avoid overpromising.



Ukraine formally applied for integration with the NATO Membership Action Plan in 2008 and later enshrined membership in the United States-led bloc as a strategic foreign policy goal.



Despite expressions of support from NATO leaders, the alliance has not provided clear commitments or outlined a timeline for Ukraine's accession. Rutte's cautious stance reflects broader discussions within NATO about the feasibility and timing of Ukraine's potential membership, with some Western politicians warning against expecting a significant leap forward during the upcoming summit. The deliberations underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding Ukraine's aspirations and the ongoing conflict's impact on NATO's decision-making process.





