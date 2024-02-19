(MENAFN) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has refrained from commenting on the death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny until the exact cause is determined by medical examiners, asserting that Russia can handle its own domestic affairs without external interference. The response drew criticism from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who accused Beijing of supporting Moscow and emphasized the global implications of Navalny's death.



In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on Navalny's death, categorizing it as Russia's internal affair. This stance prompted Stoltenberg to challenge China's position, stating that Navalny's death is not solely an internal matter for Russia. Stoltenberg pointed out that Beijing closely monitors the conflict in Ukraine, warning that events in Ukraine could have repercussions in Asia, particularly with regard to Taiwan, if Russian President Putin achieves success.



Navalny, initially known as a far-right activist, passed away in a penal colony on Friday while serving a 19-year prison sentence for offenses related to extremism and the rehabilitation of Nazi ideology. The precise cause of death remains unclear, with some suggesting a blood clot.



The Kremlin has indicated that medical professionals are investigating the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry's decision to withhold commentary underscores the complex diplomatic landscape surrounding Navalny's death and the varying international responses. Stoltenberg's remarks highlight concerns about potential alliances and the geopolitical consequences of developments in Ukraine, linking them to broader global security issues.



As Navalny's death continues to evoke reactions from various quarters, the Chinese position raises questions about its approach to international crises and its commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. The unfolding situation underscores the interconnectedness of global events and the diplomatic challenges faced by major powers in navigating sensitive geopolitical issues.





